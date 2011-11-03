NEW YORK New York state's agencies were told this week to make plans to cut their budgets for next year by 2.5 percent to help close a deficit that could top $2 billion.

The latest round of state budget cuts, which Budget Director Robert Megna ordered in a letter dated October 31, follows last year's 10 percent year-to-year cut, which helped Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo close a $10 billion deficit.

New York's current budget totals about $133 billion, and Cuomo warned earlier this week that tax revenue had "slowed down" since this summer.

The state expects to end this fiscal year at the end of March with a $2.4 billion deficit.

Cuomo does not want broad cuts, instead preferring to make the bureaucracy work better.

Wall Street is the linchpin of the economies of both New York state and New York City. But banks and brokerages, struggling in volatile markets, have announced tens of thousands of layoffs around the globe, with the fallout hurting the flow of tax dollars into the coffers of both the city and the state.

This will only be Cuomo's second budget, but he appears to be taking a leaf from Mayor Michael Bloomberg's fiscal policies. The mayor has slashed spending by billions of dollars with 11 rounds of similar cuts since 2007.

"Agencies need to rethink their operations from top to bottom," Megna said in the letter, specifying three areas they should focus on.

"Quantifiable metrics" or measures of performance must be used, and agencies must be "adaptable to change and breaking down agency silos" to see if they can share resources, he said. The should also reduce duplication and the risk of fraud or abuse of taxpayer funds.

Savings should also be wrung out of real estate, information technology and programs for purchasing, Megna said.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Jan Paschal)