NEW YORK Dec 18 New York mayor-elect Bill de
Blasio on Wednesday tapped a long-time former state legislative
budget negotiator to be the city's next budget director after he
takes office on Jan. 1.
During his three decades in government, Dean Fuleihan was
the New York State Assembly's principal staff negotiator on a
$130 billion state budget and has served as the principal fiscal
and policy advisor to state lawmakers.
In a statement, de Blasio said Fuleihan is "a true
progressive who understands not only our limits, but our
possibilities." Fuleihan said he would help craft a "fair,
responsible and progressive budget that economic inequality in
our city head-on."