NEW YORK Budget cuts cost New York's poor schools $843 per pupil, over three times the $269 hit taken by the wealthiest districts, a report said on Tuesday, blasting the governor for the unequal results.

Like many states, New York uses complicated formulas to dole out school aid around the state.

To help close a $10 billion budget gap, Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, sliced $1.3 billion of school aid in the current budget.

The governor's decision to use a sliding scale of percentage reductions for rich and poor districts failed to protect the poorest ones from bearing the brunt of the cuts, said Billy Easton, executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, in a phone interview with Reuters.

The Albany-based nonprofit prepared the report.

A spokesman for the Division of Budget had no comment.

The report, which looked at New York City separately to avoid skewing the results, surveyed the state's 684 school districts. Except for New York City, the schools rely mostly on property taxes and state aid for their funding.

This has led to sharp contrasts: A March study by a fiscal watchdog, the Citizens Budget Commission, said the wealthiest school districts this year will spend an average of $30,192 per pupil -- almost twice the median amount for the entire state.

Lacking the cushion of a rich tax base, poorer schools have been forced to take harsh measures, according to the Alliance for Quality Education.

"Expanding class sizes and cutting arts, music, summer school, and advance placement classes, and in some districts cutting kindergarten or pre-kindergarten to half-day, will deny some students the opportunity to get ready for college and the job market," Easton said in a statement.

New York, along with several other states, has fought lengthy court battles over whether its school funding was so unequal that poor students were deprived of an adequate education.

The New Jersey Education Law Center is absorbing the Campaign for Fiscal Equity, which successfully sued New York state, winning hundreds of millions of dollars for poor schools.

Easton said he hoped that the New Jersey Education Law Center will decide by the end of the year to sue New York state to force it to give poor schools more dollars.

A spokesman for the New Jersey group could not be reached immediately for comment.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Jan Paschal)