NEW YORK A prominent Manhattan lobbyist on Wednesday was the latest person to plead guilty in a federal corruption probe that ensnared a New York state senator.

Richard Lipsky, 64, told federal Judge Jed Rakoff that he funneled payments to former Democratic senator Carl Kruger in order to obtain favors.

"Did you understand... that you were entering into an agreement to, in effect, bribe Mr. Kruger?" the judge asked. "Yes, your honor," an ashen Lipsky responded.

Lipsky pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Kruger, 62, resigned last month after pleading guilty to four counts of conspiring to commit fraud and taking bribes.

He and Lipsky were among eight individuals charged last year in connection with a wide-ranging scheme that FBI assistant director-in-charge Janice Fedarcyk called a "web of graft and corruption."

On Tuesday, former Parkway Hospital executive Richard Aquino admitted to his role in the scheme and Manhattan-based gynecologist Michael Turano also previously pleaded guilty.

One of the individuals who sought to bribe Kruger was ex-MediSys CEO David Rosen, who was convicted at trial of conspiring to bribe Kruger.

Former assemblyman William Boyland was acquitted for his role, but was subsequently charged by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn for other corruption-related crimes.

According to court documents, between 2007 and 2011, Kruger received a stream of bribes from lobbyists, developers and industry consultants. In exchange for the payments, Kruger lobbied other elected officials, influenced the awarding of millions of dollars in state development funds and took other official actions to help benefit the bribers, prosecutors said.

