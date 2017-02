NEW YORK New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday nominated Joseph Lhota, the former budget chief for Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, as chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the biggest U.S. mass-transit agency.

If confirmed, Lhota, now executive vice president of administration for The Madison Square Garden Company, would start in a month as an interim chief executive officer and will be asked to take a 5 percent pay cut from the level paid the current chairman, Cuomo said in a statement.