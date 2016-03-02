NEW YORK - The Met Breuer, a new extension of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, gave a preview of its opening exhibition which features works by artists ranging from Titian and Leonardo da Vinci to Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock.

The new exhibition and performance space will open its doors to the public on March 18 and is housed in the former home of the Whitney Museum, which moved to downtown Manhattan.

Thomas Campbell, the CEO and director of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, said the museum resumed collecting modern and contemporary art in the second half of the 20th century and audiences are interested in seeing more of it.

"So we're reclaiming our original mission and we're responding to audience interest," he added.

The Met is leasing the building designed by Marcel Breuer for eight years. The Met plans to eventually add a wing to its Fifth Avenue location to showcase modern and contemporary art