NEW YORK New York State's attorney general said on Thursday that the Mount Vernon police were not responsible for the death in jail of an African-American mother of eight who had been arrested on shoplifting charges, but he did say there were "real problems" in how her case was handled.

A seven-month investigation into the death of Raynette Turner, 42, found that she died of natural causes at the Mount Vernon police headquarters, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said at a news conference in White Plains.

"We have concluded that there was no criminal culpability, however, our investigation did uncover some real problems," he said.

Schneiderman recommended that police departments ensure the speedy arraignment of arrestees and that the state re-evaluate the standard for when arrestees or detainees receive medical attention. He also said Mount Vernon police should keep better jail activity records.

The state's report, which included interviews with more than 40 witnesses, jail surveillance video and more than 1,700 pages of medical records, including autopsy and toxicology reports, determined that Turner had an enlarged heart and that chronic drug abuse was a contributing factor in her death.

Turner was found unresponsive in a holding cell on July 27, 2015, two days after she was arrested on suspicion of stealing crab legs from a supermarket in Mount Vernon in Westchester County, near the border of the Bronx borough of New York City.

Turner, whose children ranged from in age from 8 to 21, complained to officers that she was feeling ill the night before her death, according to reports. After being taken to a hospital she was returned to her cell. She was to be arraigned the day she was found dead.

Schneiderman, who called Turner's death a tragedy, said he had informed her family of his findings.

The episode is one in a series of publicized deaths around the country of African Americans in police custody.

The incident is the first such case to be handled by Schneiderman's office after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all police shootings would be investigated by the state.

(Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by David Gregorio)