Fire crew work where a building collapsed onto a street and bus on the corner of 125th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, New York September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK Eighteen people suffered minor injuries when scaffolding at a building under demolition in Harlem collapsed onto a New York City bus on Tuesday.

The New York City Fire Department could not confirm the location of each of the 18 injured at the time of the collapse. They were taken to nearby hospitals.

"We are working with our inspectors and engineers, as well as the police and fire department to determine the cause of the collapse," said Tony Sclafani, a New York City Department of Buildings spokesman.

The Department of Buildings said that a demolition permit had been issued to Disano Demolition Company of Queens in June. A complaint about the safety of the demolition site was made to the city on September 7, but building inspectors subsequently found no problems.

Disano Demolition could not be reached for comment.

