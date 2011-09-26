NYPD Police Commissioner Ray Kelly speaks to reporters as he leaves the United Nations headquarters in New York, April 18, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK New York police can shoot down an airplane if needed, Police Commissioner Ray Kelly told the CBS News program "60 Minutes."

"In an extreme situation, we would have some means to take down a plane," Kelly said on Sunday night's broadcast.

"I prefer not to get into the details but obviously this would be in a very extreme situation."

The New York Police Department built up extensive counterterrorism and intelligence divisions after the attacks of September 11, 2001, saying it could not rely on the federal government alone for protection from an attack.

