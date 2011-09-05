Dasilva Oneil, 17, is pictured in this undated police photograph, released on September 4, 2011. Oneil allegedly gunned down eight people at a house party in New York City early on Sunday morning, evaded police capture and remains at large, according to New York City police officials. REUTERS/NYPD/Handout

NEW YORK A male teen allegedly gunned down eight people at a house party in New York City early on Sunday morning, evaded police capture and remains at large, according to New York City police officials.

Dasilva Oneil, 17, opened fire before roughly 3:40 a.m. in the Bronx, a New York City borough, hospitalizing eight, including an 11-year-old male and four teens.

The most seriously wounded in the attack was a 24-year-old male who was shot twice in the chest and remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The remaining seven victims, five males and two females, were taken to local hospitals with "non-life threatening injuries," according to a statement from New York City police. They remain in stable condition.

Among the teens shot were a 13-year-old female, shot in the thigh, a 14-year-old girl shot in the back, a 17-year-old male shot in the pelvis, and a 19-year-old male shot in the butt.

Wounded also was a 21-year-old man shot in the thigh and a 24-year-old man shot in the forearm. All are in stable condition.

Oneil is from Mount Vernon, New York, roughly three miles north of the Bronx neighborhood where the party was held.

(Reporting by Eric Johnson; Editing by Greg McCune)