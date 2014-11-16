A man died early Sunday after being pushed in front of a New York subway train by a male suspect who fled the scene, police said.

Officers found Wai Kuen Kwok, 61, of the Bronx, New York, dead on the tracks with severe body trauma at the 167th Street and Grand Concourse station, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

The initial investigation showed he was pushed in front of an incoming train at about 8:44 a.m. EST, police said.

A male suspect fled onto the street, and no arrests have been made, police said.

