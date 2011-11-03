NEW YORK New York state's second-largest public sector union said on Thursday that its members approved a revised four-year contract, avoiding 3,500 layoffs at the price of wage freezes and higher health care contributions.

The members of the union, the Public Employees Federation, had rejected a tentative five-year contract in late September.

If the revised accord had been rejected, layoffs would have started on Friday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo had demanded stiff concessions from this 55,000-strong union -- and from the biggest union, the Civil Service Employees Association -- to help close a $10 billion deficit in the budget that started on April 1.

The governor, a Democrat, had said that if the revised contract was rejected by the Public Employees Federation, there would be no renegotiation.

The new union contract -- approved on Thursday by a vote of 27,718 to 11,645 -- increased the number of furlough days that members will be reimbursed for at the end of the contract to nine from five. But they had to relinquish a $1,000 payment in the third year and lost some tuition assistance.

They did win some flexibility in using vacation time to pay for health care. And the union members will still get a 2 percent raise in the contract's final year -- the same as under the tentative contract that they rejected.

A COOLER CLIMATE

At a televised Albany news conference, Cuomo attributed the approval of the second contract not to its revised terms but to the cooler political atmosphere that prevailed.

The rejection of the first contract, which embarrassed union leaders who had recommended that their members approve it, occurred when angry protests over union pay and benefits were occurring in other states, most notably Wisconsin.

"There was hostility communicated in these types of situations all across the country," Cuomo said. "The emotion came down and the facts went up; that's why the different outcome" in the votes, Cuomo said.

Ken Brynien, president of the New York State Public Employees Federation, said in a statement that more than 75 percent of the membership voted on the agreement.

"Although this was a difficult decision for our members, it demonstrates they are willing to do their part to put New York state on a stable financial footing, as all New Yorkers should, and are helping to resolve a fiscal crisis for which they were not responsible," Brynien added.

(Reporting by Holly McKenna in Albany and Joan Gralla in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal)