NEW YORK On the afternoon of August 23, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance stood before a room packed with journalists to explain why his office had dismissed sexual-assault charges against Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

Seconds into Vance's remarks, the floor began to shake. As New York experienced a rare earthquake, prosecutors and journalists scattered, leaving Vance flashing a nervous smile.

The moment was emblematic of a tumultuous two years for Vance. The collapse of the Strauss-Kahn case capped a string of high-profile setbacks, including the dismissal of felony charges against two police officers charged with rape and the acquittals of several contractors indicted in the deaths of two firefighters in a building fire. That record sparked speculation that Vance could be vulnerable to a political challenge next year.

As Vance reaches the mid-point of his four-year term, Reuters surveyed nearly two dozen defense lawyers and current and former prosecutors for their assessments of the head of one of the nation's busiest DA's offices.

And while Vance gets mixed reviews from the legal community, there is broad consensus that despite some rough patches, he is well-positioned to win reelection in 2013. Vance has lined up significant political support and is sitting on a growing war chest that could scare off potential opponents. As of July, nearly two years before the Democratic primary election, Vance had nearly $750,000 on hand -- about one quarter of his fundraising total for the 2009 election.

During an hour-long interview with Reuters in his expansive office in lower Manhattan, Vance, 57, said he has no regrets about his tenure so far, including his handling of the case against former IMF chief Strauss-Kahn.

"I think our office handled the matter at every stage correctly, based upon the information we had," he said. "I think to look back with hindsight is always easier."

He noted that his office enjoys more than a 90-percent conviction rate for indicted felony cases, about the same as under his predecessor, and he expressed frustration that the media dwells on a few sensational cases.

DISCOVERY BATTLES

Indeed, media coverage of Vance has been heavily weighted toward Strauss-Kahn. But, for many in the legal community, a more important matter is discovery, the rules under which prosecutors and defense attorneys must lay out their evidence before trial.

As a candidate, Vance said he supported more open discovery, which defense lawyers say is fairer for defendants. But, since he took office, prosecutors have become, if anything, less forthcoming and more likely to hold evidence until the last possible moment, several defense lawyers complained.

Vance said his intention was always to seek a change in the law so "the rules are clear for both sides." So far, though, he has not pushed the matter with the state legislature in Albany.

Adam Freedman, a criminal-defense lawyer with a solo practice, said he views Vance's discovery practices as a reflection of a broader record that is far less "progressive" than his campaign rhetoric promised.

On matters ranging from bail requests to plea offers, several defense lawyers said, Vance has too often taken a hard line to prove he is tough on crime.

In the face of such criticism, Vance said he has sought to strike a balance between aggressive criminal prosecution, policies aimed at preventing crime, and providing alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent criminals.

In recent months, he has concentrated on combating street violence, including personally presenting a case to a grand jury against alleged members of the 137th Street Crew, a gang operating in New York's Harlem neighborhood. A beefed-up cybercrime unit has dismantled several alleged identity-theft rings.

And, in a campaign to reduce a crushing backlog of misdemeanor cases in New York City Criminal Court, prosecutors have downgraded some Class A misdemeanor charges, which are decided by juries, to Class B offenses, which are decided by a judge.

At the same time, his office is opening a Family Justice Center where victims can seek both legal assistance and social services, and he has helped set up a mental-health court for nonviolent defendants with mental illnesses.

Meanwhile, defense lawyers criticize Vance for limiting the freedom of his Assistant District Attorneys to agree plea bargains, requiring them to be approved by their supervisors.

Vance said that a measure of oversight is necessary to ensure the same crimes are treated in the same way, without variation from prosecutor to prosecutor. "Does it take away some of the discretion?" Vance asked. "Perhaps -- but, I think, entirely appropriately."

Vance contended that his critics were simply resistant to change after 35 years of working with his predecessor, Robert Morgenthau, the model for the character Adam Schiff on the TV series "Law & Order."

Morgenthau experienced a similar backlash when he took over from Frank Hogan, himself a 32-year officeholder, Vance said.

"People say, he's not Bob Morgenthau," said Michael Cherkasky, a lawyer who is heading Vance's re-election campaign fundraising effort and who served as Morgenthau's campaign manager in 1986. "Bob Morgenthau wasn't Bob Morgenthau in 1978."

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jesse Wegman)