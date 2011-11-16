NEW YORK A fund-raiser for New York City Comptroller John Liu was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy on Wednesday for evading campaign donation rules, dealing a blow to the comptroller's mayoral hopes.

The charges said Xing Wu Pan illegally raised $16,000 for a candidate in a 2013 citywide race, without specifically mentioning Liu, according to a statement from Manhattan federal prosecutors and the FBI.

Liu, who is expected to stand for mayor in the 2013 elections, said he was saddened by the charges, adding: "If it is true, then the conduct was clearly wrong and my campaign was not told the truth."

Pan is accused of engaging in a fraudulent scheme that involved the use of 'straw donors' to funnel a large, illegal campaign contribution to the campaign of a candidate, according to a statement from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and the assistant director-in-charge of the Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Janice Fedarcyk.

The fund-raiser, also known as Oliver Pan, was a campaign donor for the comptroller in 2006, according to the New York State Board of Elections Financial Disclosure Report.

A magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday ordered Pan released on $100,000 bail. His court-appointed attorney, Julia Gatto, declined comment after the court hearing.

Liu, who served in the City Council before he was elected comptroller, is one of the most prominent contenders to succeed Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose third and final term ends in 2013. The list of Democratic rivals also includes Liu's predecessor, William Thompson, City Council Speaker Christine Quinn and Public Advocate Bill de Blasio.

Pan's $16,000 contribution exceeded the amount individuals are allowed to contribute, which is one basis for the fraud charge, the federal officials said. The scheme also illegally boosted the amount of matching funds for which Liu qualified, they said.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Additional Reporting by Basil Katz; Editing by Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)