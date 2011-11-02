NEW YORK New York City's economic outlook has "weakened considerably" after growing at a 4 percent clip in the previous fiscal year, partly because the national economy has slackened as fiscal compromises elude the federal government, a report said on Wednesday.

The annual analysis of the city's finances by the Office of New York City Comptroller John Liu underscored how swiftly economic forecasts are reversing since this summer.

The city's economy shrank 1.9 percent in 2010 and 1.7 percent in fiscal 2009. Its fiscal years run from July 1 to June 30.

Though 2011 was rosier, there still were drags on growth, including a mixed job picture. But office vacancy rates fell in the latest fiscal year and personal income tax withholding collections -- a reliable indicator of workers' incomes -- rose 6 percent over the year-ago period, the report said.

But now caution abounds.

"Despite the improvements in some areas of the city's economy, the Comptroller's Office continues to expect a weak and halting recovery," the report said.

"Even more threatening is the possibility that the debt crisis will escalate into a full-blown banking crisis, which would be difficult to contain and almost surely would provoke a sharp contraction in world economic activity," it said.

