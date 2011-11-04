The damaged ferry Andrew J. Barberi (L) is docked at the terminal in the Staten Island borough of New York on October 16, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

NEW YORK New York City plans to turn part of the Staten Island waterfront into a port or other maritime business under a proposal launched on Friday.

The city issued a request for expressions of interest for developing a 33-acre waterfront site in the western section of Staten Island, one of its five boroughs.

The site includes a 2,000 foot stretch of shoreline along the Arthur Kill Channel, a busy shipping channel. While the New Jersey side of the channel has already been developed by industry, the Staten Island section still has salt marshes.

"The west shore of Staten Island is located in the crux of one of the world's busiest maritime areas, and will surely be a magnet for a working maritime enterprise that will bring well-paying jobs to the area," said Edward Kelly, executive director of the Maritime Association of the Port of New York/New Jersey, in a statement.

The port is one of the largest on the Atlantic Coast. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey already has a container site on Staten Island.

One possible hitch is that the Arthur Kill Channel is only 35 feet deep. The Port Authority is now dredging New York Harbor to a depth of 50 feet so that the new generation of large ships can sail in its waters.

The request for expressions of interest is the first step in the process of developing the property. Companies with ideas for the site will submit preliminary proposals; the next step, the formal request for proposals, will require greater detail on any business proposals.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Adler)