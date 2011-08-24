LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Joe Berlinger's and Bruce Sinofsky's "Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory," the third of the filmmakers' documentaries about the case of the West Memphis Three, will premiere at the 49th New York Film Festival with a new ending incorporating the recent release of the three from prison.

The documentary is one of a variety of documentaries and special programs announced on Wednesday by the Film Society of Lincoln Center. NYFF programing will also include a sneak preview of the first three chapters of Oliver Stone's 10-part Showtime series, "The Untold History of the United States."

The expanded slate of non-fiction films was made possible by the addition of three new theaters to the festival's venues, said selection committee chair Richard Peña in a press release announcing the new selections.

Newly announced films also include anniversary screenings of "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Spirited Away" and "The Exterminating Angel," along with Charlie Chaplin's "The Gold Rush" accompanied by live music from members of the New York Philharmonic.

NYFF will also hold a special tribute to Sony Pictures Classics on the occasion of the company's 20th anniversary; the tribute will include a screening of "Howard's End" and a discussion with founders Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.

The festival begins on September 30.

The programing additions:

Masterworks Screenings:

"The Gold Rush," directed by Charlie Chaplin (restored)

"Invasion," directed by Hugo Santiago (restored)

"You Are Not I," directed by Sara Driver (restored)

Special Anniversary Screenings:

"Castle in the Sky," directed by Hayao Miyazaki.25th Anniversary Screening (Celebrating Animation Legend Hayao Miyazaki).

"The Exterminating Angel," directed by Luis Buñuel (Mexico): 50 Years of the New York Film Festival

"Howard's End," directed by James Ivory. (20 Years of Art Cinema: A Tribute to Sony Pictures Classics)

"The Royal Tenenbaums," directed by Wes Anderson (USA). 10th Anniversary Screening. Presented by New Wave

"Spirited Away"("Sen to Chihiro no kamikakushi"), directed by Hayao Miyazaki (Japan). 10th Anniversary Screening (Celebrating Animation Legend Hayao Miyazaki).

Special Presentations: Documentaries:

"Andrew Bird: Fever Year," directed by Xan Aranda (USA)

"The Ballad of Mott the Hoople," directed by Mike Kerry and Chris Hall (UK)

"Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel," directed by Alex Stapleton; plus screening of "The Intruder," directed by Roger Corman

"Crazy Horse," directed by Frederick Wiseman (USA, France)

"Don't Expect Too Much," directed by Susan Ray (USA)

"Music According to Tom Jobim," directed by Nelson Pereira dos Santos (Brazil)

"Paradise 3: Purgatory,"directed by Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky (USA)

"Patience (After Sebald),"directed by Grant Gee (UK)

"Tahrir,"directed by Stefano Savona (France/Italy)

"Vito,"directed by Jeffrey Schwarz (USA)

Special Events:

"The 99 - Unbound,"directed by Dave Osborne

A Conversation with Susan Orlean: "Rin Tin Tin, the Life and the Legend" with Noel Smith's "Clash of the Wolves"screening.

"Dreileben part 1 - 3: Beats Being Dead," directed by Christian Petzold; "Don't Follow Me Around,"directed by Dominik Graf; "One Minute of Darkness,"directed by Christoph Hochhäusler (Germany)

"From Morning Till Midnight"("Von morgens bis Mitternacht"), directed by Karl Heinz Martin (Germany) with Alloy Orchestra and "A Trip to the Moon,"directed by George Melies.

Oliver Stone's "The Untold History of the United States." Screening of the first three chapters of TV series with panel discussion featuring Oliver Stone, co-writer Peter Kuznick, historian Douglas Brinkley (Rice University) and journalist Jonathan Schell (The Nation).

"Pauline Kael: A Life in the Dark," with "Fingers,"directed by James Toback. Panel discussion with David Edelstein (Film Critic, New York magazine), Brian Kellow, Geoffrey O'Brien (Editor in Chief, Library of America), James Toback, Camille Paglia (University Professor of Humanities and Media Studies, University of the Arts)

"Sodankylä Forever Parts 1-4,"directed by Peter Von Bagh (Finland)