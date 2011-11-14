NEW YORK New York state's ability to borrow under its outstanding debt cap will shrink to $726 million in fiscal 2014 from $3 billion in the current fiscal year, the state Budget Division said on Monday.

In 2000, the state enacted a law that limits selling state-supported debt to capital purposes, with a maximum term of 30 years. Further, the amount of new state-supported debt is restricted to 4 percent of personal income and debt service costs are limited to 5 percent of all funds receipts. The last two limits are being phased in.

"Measures addressing capital spending priorities, debt financing practices, and the inherent volatility of personal income as a basis for long-term planning may be considered in order to stay within the statutory limitations," the budget division said.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)