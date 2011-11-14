NEW YORK New York state's current budget has a $350 million hole while next year's gap has widened and the likelihood of a weak bonus season on Wall Street may further shave revenue, the state Budget Division said in a statement on Monday.

New York's economy depends heavily on the banks and brokerages which have announced tens of thousands of layoffs as they struggle with exceptionally volatile markets due to Europe's ongoing debt crisis.

If the current the $350 million deficit in the $133 billion budget year that ends on March 31, 2012, cannot be closed through cuts, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will recall the legislature, the Budget Division said.

The Democratic governor, who last week said the fiscal outlook was "grim," has already told state agencies to figure out how to cut spending by 2.5 percent next year.

Looking ahead, a $3.25 billion shortfall is forecast for fiscal year 2013, followed by a $3.3 billion gap in 2014 and a $4.8 billion deficit in 2015.

The influence of this industry on New York is seen in a $600 million drop in withholding income tax collections, mainly because financiers are reducing quarterly tax payments as they expect yearly tax bills to be lower.

"The reduction in withholding is driven by a significantly weaker financial sector bonus forecast for the second half of fiscal 2012," the statement said.

The impact of federal reforms on the financial industry is also "uncertain," the Budget Division said, terming this a major risk for its Wall Street bonus and income forecasts.

One of the reasons Wall Streeters hold such sway over New York's economy is that while profits are high, their spending helps create one to three jobs in the service sector, from restaurants to law firms.

New York's ability to borrow under its outstanding debt cap will shrink to $726 million in fiscal 2014 from $3 billion in the current fiscal year, the Budget Division said.

"Measures addressing capital spending priorities, debt financing practices, and the inherent volatility of personal income as a basis for long-term planning may be considered in order to stay within the statutory limitations," the division said.