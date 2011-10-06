Carlos Slim, Mexican tycoon and founder of Fundacion Carlos Slim, speaks during a discussion regarding megacities at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Carlos Slim, the Mexican billionaire who loaned the New York Times Co (NYT.N) $250 million, has upped his stake in the company for the third time in two months.

Slim now holds 8.1 percent of Class A shares of the New York Times, up from 7.5 percent in August.

Through the fund Inmobiliaria Carso S A, Slim purchased about 850,000 shares at prices ranging from $5.84 to $6.00 per share on October 3 and October 4, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.

Shares of the New York Times closed up 12.7 percent at $6.75 on Thursday. This year to date, the shares are down 38.8 percent.

The stocks of newspaper companies McClatchy (MNI.N) and Media General MEG.N closed up 8.8 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively.

The New York Times repaid a $250 million to Slim on August 15, about five months earlier than expected.

Slim holds warrants to buy 15.9 million Class A shares of the company that expire on January 15, 2015.

