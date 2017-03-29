WELLINGTON Thick flog blanketed the New Zealand capital on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights and leaving travelers stranded.

"Fog and low cloud are also currently forecast in the Wellington area for tomorrow morning," Air New Zealand said in an emailed statement, adding it would decide on Thursday whether it can resume services.

Airport officials were offering free bottled water, blankets and snacks to anybody forced to stay at the terminal overnight, media said.

New Zealand's Meteorological Service said the fog was forecast to clear by Thursday afternoon.

