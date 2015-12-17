GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
WELLINGTON New Zealand's finance minister said on Thursday the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates is positive for his country's economy and that it would likely cause the New Zealand dollar to fall over time.
"Although it's largely already been built in by the market, it's good news for our economy because it's a sign of US strength," Finance Minister Bill English told Reuters.
"We would expect the NZ /US exchange rate would fall gradually over time in response to this."
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.