WELLINGTON New Zealand house prices hit a record high in August, as strong growth in the nation's two main cities offset a flat showing elsewhere, government property valuer Quotable Value (QV) said on Monday.

QV's residential property index rose 8.5 percent in the year to August 30, compared with a 8.1 percent annual rate in July.

The index is now 8.3 percent above the market's previous peak in late 2007.

Prices in the biggest city Auckland and earthquake damaged Christchurch were growing ahead of the rest of the country, with lack of supply still a major influence.

Auckland prices rose 13.1 percent in the year to August, and prices in Christchurch were up 11.4 percent in the past year, because of limited supply.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has imposed limits on the amount of low deposit-high value house loans (LVR) by banks from the start of October in a bid to slow the growth in prices.

"They will definitely limit the number of first home buyers and investors who will usually require loans of more than 80 percent of the property's value," QV research director Jonno Ingerson said in a statement.

But he said in the two main cities where lack of supply is the driving factor the effect may be more limited.

"So while the LVR limits may have some dampening effect on values, we should still expect them to increase for some time yet," Ingerson said.

However, the central bank expects inflation pressure to pick up in the coming months, and is widely seen raising interest rates in early 2014, which could act to further rein in home price growth.

