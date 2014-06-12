WELLINGTON The head of New Zealand's central bank said on Friday that inflation posed the biggest risk to the country's economic growth, while he also reaffirmed that the central bank would favor a weaker currency even as interest rates rise.

"The biggest potential risk (to economic expansion) is not that the global economy is going to go pear-shaped, or that our terms of trade will contract dramatically," Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler told Radio New Zealand.

"It's really that inflation starts to get hold and reduce the competitiveness of our industries and reduce the growth of real incomes for our workforce."

His comments came a day after the RBNZ raised its official cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent in a widely expected move on Thursday, the third rise in as many meetings, as it looks to contain inflation pressures in the strongly growing economy.

Wheeler said he favored a weakening in the persistently strong New Zealand dollar, which has been strengthening on the back of the central bank's monetary tightening policy.

"We would like to see a lower exchange rate and higher long-term interest rates," he said.

