WELLINGTON New Zealand's central bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate steady at its policy review on Thursday, and possibly signal a pause in its tightening cycle until early next year as cooling economic growth tempers inflation pressures.

A slowing house market, and a tumble in the price of dairy - a major export earner for the South Pacific nation's farm-based economy - will likely keep policy makers sidelined for several months as they assess the impact of 100 basis points worth of hikes since March, economists say.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to hold its official cash rate at a 5-1/2-year high of 3.5 percent when it meets on Thursday, with 10 of those predicting the next rate increase to come in the first quarter of 2015. <NZ/POLL>.

Analysts say the RBNZ will acknowledge the headwinds confronting the economy by downgrading its forecasts for its 90-day bank bills, inflation and gross domestic product to reflect a slowing in annual growth from 6-1/2-year highs of 3.8 percent in the first quarter.

"There will still be a soft tightening bias but they're going to be pretty upfront about the risk profile (which) is far more symmetrical than what is was two or three months ago, and that justifies a different stance," ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie said.

The RBNZ is expected to stick to its plan to keep raising rates to around 4.5 percent through late 2015 or early 2016, after becoming the first central bank in the developed world to start increasing rates in the current cycle.

The central bank, which has raised rates at all four of its policy reviews since March, flagged an imminent pause in its tightening cycle at its last meeting in July.

Since then, markets have priced in only 35 basis points of additional tightening in the next year, compared with 80 basis points over 12 months in June CSSY.

Thursday's review will include an update of the RBNZ's quarterly economic forecasts, while Governor Graeme Wheeler will hold a news conference after announcing his rate decision.

INFLATION PRESSURES EASE

New Zealand's economy has been outperforming since last year, boosted by buoyant dairy prices in 2013 and earthquake rebuilding projects in the Canterbury region.

A booming economy, an overheated housing market and increasing immigration cranked up price pressures, prompting the RBNZ to start raising rates to keep inflation close to the middle of its 1-3 percent target band.

Consumer inflation increased 1.6 percent in the second quarter, but economists expect growth may have peaked for now, taking some heat off consumer prices through the end of the year.

In addition, prices for dairy products have fallen much more than many economists had been expecting. A 44 percent drop in prices since the start of the year is seen knocking as much as 2 percentage points off annual growth.

As a result, the RBNZ is likely to downgrade its forecasts for inflation and GDP. It is also seen easing its projections for bank bills to reflect a wait-and-see stance on policy ahead of resuming its hike-cycle early next year.

ANZ sees the central bank lowering its 90-day bill rate forecast to 3.7 percent for the fourth quarter, from 4.0 percent in its previous forecast released in June.

The bank expects the RBNZ to downgrade its trajectory for bill rates to 4.8 percent by the second quarter of 2017, down from 5.3 percent in its June forecast.

Economists also expect the central bank to continue jawboning the New Zealand dollar, keeping to its rhetoric that its strength is "unjustified" even as the currency has fallen nearly 4 percent on a trade-weighted basis =NZD since July.

Many economists believe the central bank would like to see more alignment between the currency and the big fall in dairy prices.

"Even though the currency is tracking slightly below forecasts for the September quarter, we think they will still dial up the jawboning," First NZ Capital economist Chris Green said.

"What has changed is the gap between commodity prices and the currency has widened and so there is reason for suggesting that on a fundamental basis the currency is still overvalued."

