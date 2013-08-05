Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
HANOI Vietnam has ordered an immediate recall and halt of circulation of a milk powder manufactured by Fonterra after New Zealand authorities said some of the protein concentrate produced there was found to be contaminated.
Abbott Laboratories S.A office in Vietnam, the owner of the milk powder manufactured by Fonterra in New Zealand, will conduct the recall and report the result by August 9, the Health Ministry-run Vietnam Foodstuff Safety Department said in a statement on its website (vfa.gov.vn).
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said it had sold New Zealand-made whey protein concentrate contaminated with Clostridium Botulinum to importers in six countries for possible use in infant formula, body building powder, and other products.
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea has culled some 50,000 farm birds as two cases of bird flu were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country's cull this winter to nearly 35 million - more than a fifth of all South Korean poultry - since a first bird flu case was found late last year.