LONDON A cut in profit guidance at Next (NXT.L) due to disappointing winter clothing sales in an unseasonable warm autumn dragged shares in British peers Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) and Debenhams (DEB.L) lower on Wednesday.

Next was the biggest loser in the FTSE 100 index .FTSE in early trading, down 3.1 percent at 6,235 pence, while Marks & Spencer fell 1.6 percent to 400 pence and Debenhams lost 1.1 percent to trade at 63 pence.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)