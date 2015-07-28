BERLIN The German and French governments should agree on joint export rules for newly merged tank makers KMW and Nexter, the chief executive of the German company said.

Germany's strict arms export rules, toughened last year by economy minister Sigmar Gabriel, present a potential stumbling block for the combined company, since those rules could stymie sales to countries outside NATO and the European Union.

"You can't say: The German army is not buying anything, you're not allowed to export anything, but you have to keep jobs here. It's irrational," KMW CEO Frank Haun told Reuters in an interview.

Privately held KMW and state-owned Nexter are due to seal their merger on Wednesday, combining the Leclerc and Leopard tank brands to compete with rivals including the U.S.-made Abrams, made by General Dynamics (GD.N), and BAE Systems' (BAES.L) Challenger 2.

The merger is being closely watched to see to what extent KMW can benefit from looser French arms export rules.

Haun said the two governments have to ensure technology can be exchanged between the French and German parts of the new company in order for it to jointly develop new projects. How the work would be divided between employees in the two countries would be down to the export guidelines

"It's an acid test for this merger," Haun said.

The first project the merged company will take on is that of a new generation of tank, to follow the Leopard 2 and Leclerc models, which could be ready by 2025.

Haun said the best solution would be if the work and technology was divided equally between the two countries, then whichever country won a sale could decide whether to fulfil it.

This would be similar to sales of the Eurofighter, made by Airbus (AIR.PA), none of whose member nations, including Germany, can block a sale.

Haun said the merger of KMW and Nexter could also help create more harmonization among defense customers, compared with the current situation of countries having different standards or procurement cycles.

(Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)