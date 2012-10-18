HONG KONG Shares of Next Media Ltd (0282.HK) jumped 43 percent on Thursday to their highest level in more than three years after the company controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai said it would sell its Taiwan publication and television assets.

The stock was set to open at HK$1.60, its highest since February 2009, outpacing 0.35 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Next Media said on Wednesday it will sell its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and television assets to Chinatrust Financial's (2891.TW) former vice-chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr for NT$17.5 billion ($600 million).

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)