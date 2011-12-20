SAN FRANCISCO The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night game was interrupted when the power went out at the 49ers home stadium Candlestick Park, after an earlier outage at the stadium, a team official said.

The latest outage happened at about 6:50 p.m. in the second quarter of the National Football League game, which is being broadcast on ESPN as the "Monday Night Football" game, said Steve Weakland, a spokesman for the 49ers.

That lasted about 20 minutes before power was restored, he said. Play was stopped, but the game resumed when the lights came back on.

Stadium officials were seeking to determine the cause of the outage, Weakland said.

It came after the power went out at Candlestick Park shortly before the game, in an incident that also lasted 20 minutes, Weakland said. That delayed the kick-off.

As the second quarter drew to a close, the 49ers had a 6-0 lead against the Steelers.

Both teams have a 10-3 record, and they are each looking for a win to improve their positioning heading into the playoffs.

(Reporting by Emmett Berg in San Francisco and Mary Slosson in Los Angeles: Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Peter Bohan)