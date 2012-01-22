New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during their NFL AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts The New England Patriots edged the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday to reach the Super Bowl when Billy Cundiff hooked a 32-yard potential game-tying field goal left of the upright in the final seconds of the game.

The hard-fought tussle looked headed for overtime after Baltimore marched down the field during the closing minute as quarterback Joe Flacco connected repeatedly with wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

Two great defensive plays by New England safety Sterling Moore kept Baltimore from getting into the end zone and Cundiff failed to deliver on a 32-yard field goal attempt to lift the Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl since 2002.

The Patriots, who have won 10 consecutive games dating back to the regular season, will play the winner of Sunday's National Football Conference championship between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants in the National Football League's title game on February 5 in Indianapolis.

Baltimore took a 20-16 lead late in the third quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Cundiff, but the Patriots stormed back to seize the advantage on a one-yard quarterback sneak by Tom Brady for the winning margin.

Brady completed 22-of-36 passes for 239 yards but failed to deliver any touchdown passes and threw two interceptions against the stingy Ravens defense.

"I sucked pretty bad today but our defense saved us," Brady told the Gillette Stadium crowd in ceremonies on field after the game. "I am going to try and come out and do a better job in a couple weeks."

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco was also 22-of-36 for 306 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

Brady, often utilizing a hurry-up, no-huddle attack, leaned heavily on his towering tight ends, hitting Rob Gronkowski with five passes for 87 yards, and Aaron Hernandez seven times for 66 yards.

Patriots running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis made the Ravens pay for focusing on pass defense by rushing for 68 yards on 15 carries, including a seven-yard touchdown run as New England took a 13-10 into the intermission.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)