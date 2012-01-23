New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during their NFL AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after diving into the end zone to score a touchdown during fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens as teammate BenJarvus Green-Ellis (L) runs by in the NFL AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after diving into the end zone to score a touchdown during fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Baltimore Ravens holder Sam Koch (L) watches as kicker Billy Cundiff (R) walks off the field while New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork celebrates after Cundiff missed a field goal in the final minute of play during the NFL AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) embraces quarterback Tom Brady after they defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts The New England Patriots edged the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday to reach the Super Bowl after Billy Cundiff hooked a potential game-tying field goal left of the upright in the final seconds of the game.

The hard-fought American Football Championship game looked headed for overtime after Baltimore marched down the field in the final minute as quarterback Joe Flacco connected repeatedly with wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

But two great defensive plays by New England safety Sterling Moore kept Baltimore from getting into the end zone and Cundiff missed a 32-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds left to give the Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl berth since 2002.

"Just got to give all the credit to the players," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told the Gillette Stadium crowd during ceremonies on field. "Those guys fought all year, just like today. It wasn't all perfect but they fought to the final gun and came out on top."

The Patriots, who have won 10 consecutive games dating back to the regular season, will play the winner of Sunday's National Football Conference championship between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants in the National Football League's (NFL) title game on February 5 in Indianapolis.

Baltimore took a 20-16 lead late in the third quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Cundiff, but quarterback Tom Brady's one-yard scoring dive early in the fourth quarter put the Patriots ahead for good.

Brady completed 22-of-36 passes for 239 yards but failed to deliver any touchdown passes and threw two interceptions against the stingy Ravens defense.

"I sucked pretty bad today but our defense saved us," Brady said. "I am going to try and come out and do a better job in a couple weeks."

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco was also 22-of-36 for 306 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

NO-HUDDLE ATTACK

Brady, often utilizing a hurry-up, no-huddle attack, leaned heavily on his towering tight ends, hitting Rob Gronkowski with five passes for 87 yards, and Aaron Hernandez seven times for 66 yards.

Patriots running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis made the Ravens pay for focusing on pass defense by rushing for 68 yards on 15 carries, including a seven-yard touchdown run as New England took a 13-10 into the intermission.

The game pitted the Patriots' number three rated offense in the NFL against Baltimore's third-ranked defense and the teams battled evenly on a cold, cloudy day.

New England increased the lead to 16-10 with a 24-yard field by Stephen Gostkowski when the Ravens held the Patriots on a third-and-two from the six-yard line.

Flacco gave the Ravens their first lead of the game on the next drive of the third quarter, when he hit Torrey Smith with a quick pass and the speedy wide receiver spun out of a tackle by Moore and dashed 29 yards for a score and a 17-16 lead.

After the Cundiff field goal, Baltimore took a 20-16 lead into the fourth quarter before New England made the most of their first possession with Brady's touchdown and some staunch defense highlighted by some big stops by defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.

"You saw a great football game tonight," Wilfork told reporters. "A classic between two football teams that didn't want to budge. It came down to the last couple of seconds.

"Too bad someone had to lose, but I'm glad I came out on the winning side."

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)