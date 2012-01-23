Brief profile of the New England Patriots, who beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to win the American Football Conference (AFC) championship and advance to the February 5 Super Bowl.

Founded: 1959. The Pats, as they are commonly known, joined the American Football League in 1959 as the Boston Patriots. In 1971 they moved to the current home in Foxborough, Massachusetts and changed their name to the New England Patriots.

AFC titles (season): 7 (1985, 1996, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011). The only team with more AFC titles is the Pittsburgh Steelers (8)

Super Bowl titles (season): 3 (2001, 2003, 2004). Only four teams have won more titles: Pittsburgh (6), Dallas Cowboys (5), San Francisco 49ers (5) and Green Bay Packers (4).

Head coach: Bill Belichick. Has won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and now five AFC championships.

Starting quarterback: Tom Brady. Like his coach, Brady has won three Super Bowls and five AFC titles. He has also won two Super Bowl MVP awards and been selected for seven Pro Bowls.

2011 regular season record: 13-3, won AFC East division

AFC playoff seeding: 1

How they reached the Super Bowl: Bye in first round of playoffs; Beat Denver Broncos 45-10 in divisional round; Beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship.

(Compiled by Gene Cherry and Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)