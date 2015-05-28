Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ray McDonald looks on during a game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, September 14, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Ray McDonald, released by the National Football League (NFL) franchise after his arrest this week in Northern California, was arrested again on Wednesday on suspicion of violating a restraining order, police said.

The 30-year-old McDonald, who has been involved in a string of domestic assault incidents, was arrested on Monday in Santa Clara for physically assaulting a woman "while she was holding a baby," according to Santa Clara police.

In Wednesday's incident, Santa Clara police learned McDonald violated a restraining order - issued as a result of Monday's arrest - by being at a residence from which he was barred in Santa Clara in the afternoon, police said in a statement.

McDonald was arrested without incident at a sandwich shop at about 5:30 p.m. and booked into Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

Police provided no further information and said the investigation was going on.

In December, the eight-year NFL veteran was released by his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, after police said he was a possible suspect in a sexual assault case.

San Jose police said they were investigating the assault of a woman seeking treatment at a hospital and officers determined that McDonald might have been involved in the incident.

The previous month, Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against McDonald after a 10-week investigation into allegations he assaulted his pregnant fiancée.

The NFL has come under fire for bungling cases of domestic abuse by its players, and teams have taken players accused of domestic violence off the field.

Two months ago, McDonald signed a one-year deal with the Bears worth $1.5 million after being widely viewed as one of the best 3-4 defensive ends in the game.

