NEW YORK The New York federal judge who will review New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's appeal of his four-game suspension over the "Deflategate" scandal on Thursday ordered the National Football League and its players union to begin settlement talks.

In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman directed all parties "forthwith actively to begin to pursue a mutually acceptable resolution" of the dispute, if they have not already done so.

Berman also said that while litigation is ongoing, it is appropriate and helpful for all sides to "tone down their rhetoric," saying "the earth is already sufficiently scorched."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)