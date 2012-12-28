DALLAS The blood alcohol level of Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent was more than the twice the legal limit at the time of the December 8 automobile accident that killed his friend and teammate Jerry Brown Jr., according to police documents released late Thursday.

Brent, 24, was also driving with a suspended license from Illinois, according to the documents, which cite speed, alcohol and swerving as contributing factors in the crash, in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

Brent's blood alcohol level was 0.189, according to the Irving police documents. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

Brent, a nose tackle, was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on Wednesday on one count of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, punishable in Texas by two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

He is free on bail of $100,000 but must wear an ankle monitor and not drive as a condition of his bond. The monitor tests whether he has consumed alcohol.

Items found in Brent's Mercedes included an opened bottle of cognac, according to police documents.

No trial date has been set.

Brent had a drunk driving arrest in 2009, when he played football for the University of Illinois.

