Miami Dolphins linebacker Jason Taylor waves as he leaves the field after the Dolphins lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their NFL football game in Miami, January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jason Taylor is to bring the curtain down on his 15-year NFL career after Sunday's season finale against the New York Jets.

The 37-year-old is the active leader in sacks with 139.5, which places him sixth on the all-time list, and also holds an NFL record six fumble returns for touchdowns.

Drafted by the Dolphins in 1997, Taylor spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the franchise.

"It's been a great run," Taylor told a news conference following Dolphins' practice on Wednesday.

"It's been a tough year, unfortunately. We've had some good times. This is the right time for me to go ahead and allow this organization to grow and improve."

Taylor, who spent most of his career at defensive end before switching to linebacker, rejoined the Dolphins in the off-season for the third stint of his career.

Miami have a disappointing 5-10 record this year despite seven sacks from Taylor.

Much of Taylor's career has been spent on underperforming Dolphins teams and his last playoff game with the franchise came in 2001. He did help the New York Jets get to the AFC Championship game last season but never reached a Super Bowl.

Taylor is a six-times Pro Bowler and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)