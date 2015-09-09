Former New York Giant Tyler Sash was found dead on Tuesday at age 27, the Iowa state medical office confirmed. Foul play is not suspected, according to the police department in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where Sash was found after emergency services responded to an unresponsive male.

The Iowa state medical examiner's office said an autopsy would be conducted on Wednesday.

Sash, a safety, was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2011 NFL draft and spent two seasons with the team, winning a Super Bowl, before being cut in August 2013. He had previously starred for the University of Iowa with 13 interceptions and a team record 392 interception return yards. Sash was suspended by the NFL in 2012 for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, admitting he took the prescription drug Adderall for an anxiety condition. "We are all very saddened to hear about the untimely loss of Tyler," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement.

"It is always so difficult when it involves someone this young. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to Tyler's family during this extremely difficult time."

