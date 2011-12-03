PORTLAND, Ore Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who is serving a two-game suspension after appearing to stomp on a Green Bay Packers player, lost control of his car and crashed into a tree early on Saturday but was not injured, police said.

The crash in Portland came a day after the National Football League rejected Suh's appeal of his two-game suspension.

Suh, 24, was driving a 1970 Chevrolet Coupe early on Saturday morning in Portland, where he grew up, when he tried to go around a stopped taxi, said the city's police spokesman Sergeant Pete Simpson.

He lost control, causing the vehicle's back end to spin out, and the car hit a curb, a tree, a water fountain and a light pole, police said.

Drugs and alcohol played no role in the crash, a police statement said.

Suh was ejected from a Thanksgiving Day game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, after he stomped on the arm of Packer lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith

The league meted out a two-game suspension against Suh, and the defensive tackle apologized for his actions on his Facebook page.

