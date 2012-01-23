Brief profile of the New York Giants, who beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to win the National Football Conference (NFC) championship and advance to the February 5 Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Founded: 1925. The Giants are one of the oldest teams in the league. They are often called Big Blue and the G-Men.

NFC titles (season): 5: 1986, 1990, 2000, 2007, 2011. The Giants also won five conference titles in the pre-Super Bowl era.

Super Bowl titles (season): 3: 1986, 1990, 2007. The Giants beat the Denver Broncos 39-20 to win their first Super Bowl. They defeated the Buffalo Bills 20-19 to win their second then upset the previously undefeated New England Patriots 17-14 to win their third.

Head coach: Tom Coughlin. One of the longest serving coaches in the National Football League (NFL), he enjoyed his greatest success when he led the Giants to their most recent Super Bowl title.

Starting quarterback: Eli Manning. The younger brother of Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning and the son of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning. He was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, and was immediately traded to the New York Giants. Led New York to the Super Bowl four seasons ago, winning the MVP award.

Regular season record: 9-7, won NFC East division after winning their last game, at home to the Dallas Cowboys, to seal their spot in the playoffs.

NFC playoff seeding: 4

How they reached the Super Bowl: Beat Atlanta Falcons 24-2 in wild-card round; Beat Green Bay Packers 37-20 in divisional round; Beat San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship.

