MILWAUKEE Jan 10 Oshkosh police confirmed Tuesday that the body of the adult son of Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was recovered from the Fox River near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus.

Michael Philbin, 21, had been last heard from during a cell phone conversation early Sunday in Oshkosh where he was visiting friends, about the same time that authorities received a report that a person had fallen into the river.

A dive rescue crew from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office searched the river and found Philbin's body on Monday, according to Officer Joseph Nichols of the Oshkosh police.

Philbin, who lived in Ripon, Wisconsin, was reported missing Sunday night.

His father Joe Philbin joined the National Football League team in 2003 and has served as offensive coordinator since 2007.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Philbin family during this difficult time," Packers general manager Ted Thompson said in a statement before the body was recovered.

The defending NFL champion Packers had the best record in the NFL this season. They play the New York Giants in a playoff game on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

