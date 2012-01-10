MILWAUKEE Oshkosh police confirmed Tuesday that the body of the adult son of Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was recovered from the Fox River near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus.

Michael Philbin, 21, had been last heard from during a cell phone conversation early Sunday in Oshkosh where he was visiting friends, about the same time that authorities received a report that a person had fallen into the river.

A dive rescue crew from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office searched the river and found Philbin's body on Monday, according to Oshkosh Police Officer Joseph Nichols.

Philbin, who lived in Ripon, Wisconsin, was reported missing Sunday night.

His father Joe Philbin joined the National Football League's Packers in 2003 and has served as offensive coordinator since 2007.

"We love Michael so much and will miss him dearly. He loved his family, friends and life," Joe Philbin said in a statement. "His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him."

In a statement on the team's web site Tuesday, General Manager Ted Thompson said that the Packers were "saddened" to hear of Michael Philbin's death and asked that the public respect the family's privacy.

The defending NFL champion Packers had the best record in the NFL this season. They play the New York Giants in a playoff game on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

(Reporting by John Rondy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Paul Thomasch)