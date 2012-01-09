MILWAUKEE The adult son of Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin has been reported missing after visiting friends in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, over the weekend, police said on Monday.

Michael Philbin, 21, was last heard from early Sunday and was reported missing to the Oshkosh police on Sunday evening, police said in a statement.

At the same time, divers and rescue crew members were searching Monday for a person who may have fallen through the ice in the Fox River near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus early Sunday.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Lieutenant Lara Vendola-Messer said crews began searching after an employee from Axletech reported what he thought was the sound of someone calling for help after falling through the ice in the river behind the business.

"We have no way of knowing if it's him or not," Vendola-Messer said, when asked if the man they were searching for was Philbin.

The water search ran all day Sunday and resumed on Monday.

Philbin was last heard from when he spoke with someone on his cell phone, police said. Philbin, who lives in Ripon, Wisconsin, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Joe Philbin joined the National Football League team in 2003 and has served as offensive coordinator since 2007.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Philbin family during this difficult time," Packers General Manager Ted Thompson said in a statement that asked anyone with information about Michael Philbin to contact the Oshkosh police.

The Packers had the best record in the NFL this season and play the New York Giants in a playoff game on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

(Reporting By John Rondy; Editing by Greg McCune and David Bailey)