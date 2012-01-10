MILWAUKEE The adult son of Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin has been reported missing in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where a dive crew on Monday afternoon recovered a body from the Fox River.

Authorities have not said whether the missing persons report filed Sunday night for Michael Philbin, 21, and the report that a person had fallen through the ice on the Fox River near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh were related.

Police said later they had identified the body recovered from the river, but were withholding the name pending notification of family members. They did not expect to release additional information on Monday.

Oshkosh police said Philbin, who lives in Ripon, Wisconsin, was last heard from early Sunday and was reported missing on Sunday night after visiting friends in Oshkosh. Police released a statement on the missing persons report Monday morning.

Early on Sunday, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office dive crew began searching the river after an employee at Axletech called authorities to say that he thought he heard someone call for help from the river, which is behind the business.

They searched all day Sunday and resumed the search on Monday morning.

The body matched a description of the person who is believed to have gone through the ice, said a spokesman from the Winnebago County sheriff's office. However, the identification has not been confirmed, the spokesman said.

Philbin was last heard from when he spoke with someone on his cell phone early Sunday, police said. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Joe Philbin joined the National Football League team in 2003 and has served as offensive coordinator since 2007.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Philbin family during this difficult time," Packers general manager Ted Thompson said in a statement that asked anyone with information about Michael Philbin to contact the Oshkosh police.

The Packers had the best record in the NFL this season and play the New York Giants in a playoff game on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

