CLEVELAND Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones pleaded guilty on Wednesday to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was sentenced to probation, community service and a fine stemming from a scuffle with police outside a bar last summer.

Jones, 28, was arrested last July after being kicked out of a Cincinnati bar and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest for pulling away from police officers as they tried to handcuff him.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg sentenced Jones to one year probation, 50 hours of community service and ordered him to pay a $250 fine plus court costs, according to court records.

The more serious resisting arrest charge was dropped.

"Like any matter of this nature, it will be reviewed under our personal conduct policy," National Football League spokesman Greg Aiello said.

A Bengals representative could not be reached for comment.

Jones has been suspended from playing in the NFL twice by Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2007 and again in 2008 for numerous violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Jones was sentenced to a year's probation in February 2011 stemming from his part in a brawl at a Las Vegas strip club four years earlier that left one man paralyzed from the waist down and two others wounded.

