BOSTON New England Patriots football player Julian Edelman was arrested early on Tuesday for allegedly groping a woman at a Boston bar, officials said.

The 25-year-old wide receiver was charged with indecent assault and battery, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Edelman pleaded not guilty to the single charge during his arraignment on Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, the district attorney's office said.

He was released without monetary bail and is due back in court in January, the office said.

The police report said that Edelman was arrested early on Tuesday for allegedly groping a woman inside a bar in Boston's Copley Square area.

Edelman was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft, according to the team website. He has played in four games so far in 2011, 15 in 2010 and 11 in 2009.

A spokesman for the Patriots said the team is aware of reports regarding the player, but deferred any comments to Edelman's representatives.

