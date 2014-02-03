Profile of the Seattle Seahawks, who defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 to win the Super Bowl at East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

Founded: 1975. The Seahawks, owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, are the only NFL team to play in both the AFC and NFC Championship games, having moved from the AFC to the NFC during league realignment prior to the 2002 season. They played their home games in the Kingdome (1976-2000) and Husky Stadium (2001) before moving to CenturyLink Field for the 2002 season.

NFC titles (season): 2 (2005, 2013).

Super Bowl titles: one (2013).

Head coach: Pete Carroll. The former coach of the New York Jets, New England Patriots and University of Southern California, Carroll has guided the revamped Seahawks to the postseason in three of his four years with Seattle.

Starting quarterback: Russell Wilson. Considered too small to be an NFL quarterback by many, the scrambling Wilson led the Seahawks to the NFC's best record and Super Bowl title in only his second season.

2013 regular season record: 13-3 won NFC West division

Week 1 - at Carolina, won 12-7

Week 2 - vs San Francisco, won 29-3

Week 3 - vs Jacksonville, won 45-17

Week 4 - at Houston Texans, won 23-20*

Week 5 - at Indianapolis Colts, lost 34-28

Week 6 - vs Tennessee Titans, won 20-13

Week 7 - at Arizona Cardinals, won 34-22

Week 8 - at St. Louis Rams, won 14-9

Week 9 - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won 27-24*

Week 10 - at Atlanta Falcons, won 33-10

Week 11 - vs Minnesota Vikings, won 41-20

Week 12 - Bye Week

Week 13 - vs New Orleans Saints, won 34-7

Week 14 - at San Francisco, lost 19-17

Week 15 - at New York Giants, won 23-0

Week 16 - vs Arizona Cardinals, lost 17-10

Week 17 - vs St. Louis Rams, won 27-8

(*) Denotes overtime

NFC playoff seeding: 1

Path to the Super Bowl - First round bye; Beat New Orleans Saints 23-15 in the divisional round; Beat San Francisco 49ers 23-17 for NFC Championship.

