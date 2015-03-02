The Baltimore Ravens on Monday cut Victor Hampton after the cornerback was charged over the weekend in North Carolina with drunken driving.

Hampton, 22, was stopped by police on Saturday in Charlotte driving 100 miles per hour (160 kph) in a 55 mph (89 kph) zone on Interstate 77, police said, adding that he was charged with driving while impaired.

He was also charged with speeding, reckless driving to endanger and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

Two passengers in Hampton’s vehicle were arrested after police officers said they saw them trying to conceal weapons under the passenger seat.

Hampton, signed by the Ravens in January, had a 0.10 blood-alcohol level, police said. The legal limit in North Carolina is 0.08.

The Ravens promised a get-tough policy after having five players arrested during last year's off-season, including Ray Rice, whose domestic abuse case helped spur the National Football League to revise its personal conduct policy.

Hampton had brief stops with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants before the Ravens offered him a one-year deal worth $435,000.

