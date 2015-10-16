Sep 4, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman (40) beats Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) to the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY...

SEATTLE Seattle Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman will be released from jail on Friday without criminal charges filed against him after being arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and hit-and-run, both felonies, a local prosecutor's office said.

Coleman, 24, will be released from Seattle's King County Correctional Facility pending the results of an investigation into his collision with a car earlier this week, said King County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Dan Donohoe.

The investigation, and results of a toxicology screening for alcohol and drugs, is expected to take at least a month. Once it is completed, prosecutors will decide whether to bring charges against the Seahawks fullback, Donohoe said.

The Seahawks have suspended Coleman indefinitely pending further information, the team said.

Police in Bellevue, a Seattle suburb, said Coleman's fast-moving pickup truck collided with the back of a car on Wednesday evening, shoving the car up an embankment and onto a retention wall, where it came to rest upside down.

The car's driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After his truck came to rest on its side, police said a shoeless Coleman fled the scene on foot and was tracked down a number of blocks away.

Police said Coleman cooperated with officers, did not report any injuries and was arrested on felony charges of vehicular assault and hit-and-run.

Coleman is used primarily as a blocker and has one run and one catch this season for Seattle. He has played in 22 games since joining the Seahawks in 2013, with six starts, two this year. Coleman missed 11 games last season with a broken foot.

He played on the Seattle team that won the Super Bowl in 2014.

According to his personal website, Coleman is the only hearing-impaired player currently in the National Football League, the only legally deaf player in the history of the NFL, and he spends time supporting deaf youth.

Coleman's first court appearance was canceled for Friday, Donohoe said. It was not immediately known when exactly Coleman would be set free.

A representative for Coleman could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech)