DALLAS National Football League free agent safety C.J. Spillman has been charged with sexual assault in a September incident at a Dallas-area hotel when he was playing for the Cowboys, officials said on Wednesday.

Spillman, who has played six seasons in the NFL, is suspected of sexual assaulting a woman at the hotel, which is used by the Cowboys, and then traveling with the team the next day to play against the St. Louis Rams, police and prosecutors said.

Spillman, 29, has been under investigation in the case for several months, police in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine have said. He was indicted by a grand jury in Tarrant County and is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

No lawyer was listed for Spillman in online jail records. His bond was set at $15,000.

Spillman played in all 16 games last season with the Cowboys. He also has played with the San Diego Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers.

